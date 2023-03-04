AEW Dark SPOILERS From Rampage Taping

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
AEW taped a number of matches for AEW Dark prior to Friday's Rampage with the results now available, courtesy of PWInsider:
- Skye Blue def. Mylo
- Brian Cage (w/Prince Nana) def. Bad Dude Tito
- Handicap Match: Lance Archer def. C4
- Konosuke Takeshita def. Jack Cartwheel
- Big Bill (w/Stokely Hathaway) def. Julius Coleman
- Willow Nightingale def. Zoe Dubois
- AR Fox def. Ryan Nemeth
⚡ AEW Adds "The Final Burial" Stipulation To Revolution PPV Match
A new stipulation has been added to a match for the upcoming AEW Revolution pay-per-view. On Friday's Rampage, Christian Cage noted how Jun [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 04, 2023 04:39AM
