AEW Dark SPOILERS From Rampage Taping

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 04, 2023

AEW taped a number of matches for AEW Dark prior to Friday's Rampage with the results now available, courtesy of PWInsider:

- Skye Blue def. Mylo

- Brian Cage (w/Prince Nana) def. Bad Dude Tito

-  Handicap Match: Lance Archer def. C4

- Konosuke Takeshita def. Jack Cartwheel

- Big Bill (w/Stokely Hathaway) def. Julius Coleman

- Willow Nightingale def. Zoe Dubois

- AR Fox def. Ryan Nemeth

AEW Adds "The Final Burial" Stipulation To Revolution PPV Match

A new stipulation has been added to a match for the upcoming AEW Revolution pay-per-view. On Friday's Rampage, Christian Cage noted how Jun [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 04, 2023 04:39AM


