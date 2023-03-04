WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
#1 Contender’s Match and More Announced For Next Week's WWE SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 04, 2023

WWE has announced a #1 contender’s match and lots more for next week's episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX. Check out the announced lineup below:

-  WWE Intercontinental Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus vs. LA Knight vs. Kofi Kingston vs. Karrion Kross

- Braun Strowman & Ricochet vs. The Viking Raiders

- Roman Reigns gives Jey Uso one last chance

Tags: #wwe #smackdown

