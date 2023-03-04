1 Contender’s Match and More Announced For Next Week's WWE SmackDown

WWE has announced a #1 contender’s match and lots more for next week's episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX. Check out the announced lineup below:

- WWE Intercontinental Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus vs. LA Knight vs. Kofi Kingston vs. Karrion Kross

- Braun Strowman & Ricochet vs. The Viking Raiders

- Roman Reigns gives Jey Uso one last chance