1 Contender’s Match and More Announced For Next Week's WWE SmackDown

WWE has announced a #1 contender’s match and lots more for next week's episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX. Check out the announced lineup below:
- WWE Intercontinental Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus vs. LA Knight vs. Kofi Kingston vs. Karrion Kross
- Braun Strowman & Ricochet vs. The Viking Raiders
- Roman Reigns gives Jey Uso one last chance
