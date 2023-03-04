AEW Adds "The Final Burial" Stipulation To Revolution PPV Match

A new stipulation has been added to a match for the upcoming AEW Revolution pay-per-view.

On Friday's Rampage, Christian Cage noted how Jungle Boy Jack Perry is obsessed with his deceased Father, the actor Luke Perry and he’ll let him meet him.

Their match at the PPV will carry a “The Final Burial” stipulation which is believed to be AEW's version of the "Buried Alive" match which WWE used in the late 90s and early 00s.

AEW Revolution takes place on Sunday, March 5, 2023.