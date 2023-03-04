WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Adds "The Final Burial" Stipulation To Revolution PPV Match

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 04, 2023

A new stipulation has been added to a match for the upcoming AEW Revolution pay-per-view.

On Friday's Rampage, Christian Cage noted how Jungle Boy Jack Perry is obsessed with his deceased Father, the actor Luke Perry and he’ll let him meet him.

Their match at the PPV will carry a “The Final Burial” stipulation which is believed to be AEW's version of the "Buried Alive" match which WWE used in the late 90s and early 00s.

AEW Revolution takes place on Sunday, March 5, 2023.


Tags: #aew #the final burial #revolution

