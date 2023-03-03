Here are your AEW Rampage results for March 3rd, 2023 courtesy of our friends over at Rajah.com

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS (3/3/2023)

The regular "This is Rampage, baby!" theme and accompanying intro video plays to start this week's AEW Revolution 2023 "go-home" edition of AEW Rampage.



Aussie Open vs. Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta vs. John Silver & Alex Reynolds vs. Top Flight



The two teams of Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis) and Top Flight (Darius and Dante Martin) are shown in the ring ready to go for our opening contest. The theme for Claudio Castagnoli hits and out he comes accompanied by Wheeler Yuta.



As Castagnoli and Yuta head to the ring, they are attacked from behind by Alex Reynolds and John Silver of The Dark Order. The two teams brawl to the ring while Top Flight and Aussie Open also start duking it out.



Now the bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with our opening contest of this week's show. We see The Kingdom watching on from the front row. We see Claudio Castagnoli duking it out with one-half of Aussie Open as the legal men in the ring.



John Silver tags in and goes crazy on Castagnoli with wild strikes as the commentators sing his praises. We see him head to the top-rope and dive onto Castagnoli, who shows off his own strength by catching and slamming Silver down into a back-breaker.



As the action continues, we see LFI's Rush and Preston Vance watching on from a monitor backstage as the action continues in the ring. Wheeler Yuta tags in and Alex Reynolds does as well. Yuta gets the better of him and tags in Castagnoli, who picks up where he left off.



Castagnoli gets in some offense and then tags Yuta back in. The two hit a double-team spot and soak up the love from the crowd as we head to a mid-match commercial break as this opening contest here on Rampage continues.



As we return from the break, we see things pick up with bodies filtering in-and-out non-stop and each team getting a close near-fall attempt. Eventually we make our way to the conclusion, which sees Yuta get the seatbelt cover for the pin fall victory. Once the match ends, we see the teams brawling some more, fighting to the back.



Winners: Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta



A Special Look At Moxley-Page 3



We see a special video package promoting the Jon Moxley vs. "Hangman" Adam Page rubber-match at Sunday's AEW Revolution 2023 premium live event. After that, we shoot to the commentators, who send us into a special AEW / Draft Kings advertisement. After this, we head to another commercial break.



Final Burial Match Set For AEW Revolution



When we return from the break, we get a reminder of the issues between Christian Cage and "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry. Jungle Boy then holds a shovel and stands in front of a grave while promoting his match against Cage at AEW Revolution, which will be dubbed a "Final Burial" match.



Riho vs. Emi Sakura



Now we head back to the ring, where we see Riho make her way out. Jim Ross points out how she reminds him of himself -- when he was in fourth grade. 5'2'' and about 98 pounds. Riho settles in the ring and her music dies down.



The theme for her opponent hits and out comes Emi Sakura ready for action. The commentators remind us that Sakura helped train Riho early into her pro wrestling career. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one.



Early on we see Riho faring well. The fans chant "Riho! Riho!" but then Sakura starts to take over and settle into the offensive driver's seat. She takes it to Riho in the corner and then slams her down.



Sakura hits a big tilt-a-whirl back-breaker on Riho on the floor and then runs and splashes on her as she is laid out against the ring barricade. After that, we head into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.



When we return from the break, we see some more solid back-and-forth action from these two, we see Riho counter Sakura and roll her up for the pin fall victory.



Winner: Riho



A Special Look At Ruby Soho vs. Saraya vs. Jamie Hayter



Once the match wraps up, we hear from Ruby Soho, Saraya and Jamie Hayter. All three state their case for why this Sunday will be their night when the three meet for the AEW Women's World Championship in the triple-threat match at AEW Revolution 2023.



Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Serpentico



We head back inside the Cow Palace where San Francisco's own Powerhouse Hobbs makes his way out to a nice hometown pop. He settles in the ring and his music dies down.



Already in the ring is his scheduled opponent for this one-on-one match, masked fan-favorite Serpentico. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one.



The commentators sing the praises of Powerhouse Hobbs, who brings the Face of the Revolution ladder match ring with him. He immediately runs through Serpentico like a hot knife through butter for a quick-and-easy squash match victory.



After the win, Hobbs gets on the mic and says the next chapter in the Book of Hobbs will see him win the TNT Championship.



Winner: Powerhouse Hobbs



Don Callis Approaches Konosuke Takeshita



We see Renee Paquette backstage with Konosuke Takeshita. He talks about having great moments and opponents in AEW, but says he lacks a lot of high-profile wins. He says maybe he needs to go back to Japan and get in some more work.



In walks Don Callis who approaches him and says he's been watching him from a far. He says the thing someone like Powerhouse Hobbs, who we just saw, was missing was killer instinct.



He tells Takeshita he can go back to Japan if he wants, but first, maybe let him try and work with him. It's something to think about. He walks off to end the segment.



New Match Set For AEW Revolution: Zero Hour Pre-Show



We return from the break and Varsity Athletes & Ari Daivari vs. Mark Briscoe & The Lucha Bros is announced for the Zero Hour pre-show at AEW Revolution 2023 after a quick backstage segment with Mark Briscoe and The Lucha Bros.



Dustin Rhodes & Keith Lee vs. Shane "Swerve" Strickland & Parker Boudreaux



After this, Excalibur runs down the updated lineup for AEW Revolution 2023 and then we go to a vignette promoting the AEW World Tag-Team Championship four-way. After that, we get a quick word from the competitors involved in our Rampage main event tag-team match.



From there, we get ready for our final bout of the evening, as "The Natural" Dustin Rhodes and "Limitless" Keith Lee take on The Mogul Affiliates' Parker Boudreaux & Shane "Swerve" Strickland.



Now we head back inside the Cow Palace where Shane "Swerve" Strickland makes his way out accompanied by his tag-team partner for this match, Parker Boudreaux. The two make their way down to the ring to some boos from the San Francisco crowd.



"The Natural" Dustin Rhodes then emerges and makes his way out for our headline attraction. He stops and is joined by "Limitless" Keith Lee. The two head to the ring together and it's now time for our final match of this week's show.



We see Lee show off his blond-dyed hair like Rhodes and the bell sounds to get this one off-and-running. We see Parker attack from behind but Lee ends up shifting things back in his favor anyways. He tags in Dustin, who picks up where he left off, taking it to Parker.



Parker starts to fight his way back into the offensive lead just as we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When we return from the break, we see some more back-and-forth action with Swerve and Parker nearly finishing things off on a few occasions as they take it to Lee.



Rhodes comes in with a bulldog but Strickland blasts him from behind with a big kick. Lee hits a splash on Parker coming out of the corner but then is hit with a leaping flatliner by Swerve. Rhodes then hits Swerve with a Canadian Destroyer.



Lee hoists Dustin up and launches him onto Parker and Strickland. Lee hits his finisher on Parker and gets the thre-count afterwards for the victory.



Winners: Dustin Rhodes & Keith Lee



Chris Jericho & Ricky Starks Brawl To End The Show



The commentators promote the AEW Revolution 2023 premium live event on Sunday night as this week's go-home edition of Rampage wraps up. We see Ricky Starks standing behind Chris Jericho as they wrap up and the two end up having a pull-apart brawl to end the show. Thanks for joining us!