AEW: All Access Premiere Date Announced

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 03, 2023

AEW: All Access has an official premiere date!

AEW released the trailer for the upcoming reality series. The show will premiere on March 29, 2023 at 10 PM ET/PT after AEW Dynamite. The show is described as:

Featuring Adam Cole, Dr. Britt Baker, Sammy Guevara, Tay Melo, The Young Bucks, Saraya, Wardlow, Eddie Kingston and AEW CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan, the highly anticipated series is the ultimate behind-the-scenes experience for wrestling fans.

The first season of “AEW: All Access” will consist of six one-hour episodes. The series will showcase AEW’s stars as they navigate the week-to-week challenges to remain at the top and will track the rivalries between talent as they vie for fans’ attention. Over the course of the series, viewers will get the chance to follow the contentious lead-up to AEW’s major wrestling events and matches. “AEW: All Access” will complement TBS and TNT’s portfolio of top-rated wrestling content, including “AEW: Dynamite” and “AEW: Rampage” respectively.

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 03, 2023 07:11PM


