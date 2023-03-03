Tony Khan To Make "Major Announcements" For AEW Soon

"Major announcements" from Tony Khan are coming...again!
On Twitter, Tony Khan tweeted:
“This is one of the best weekends of the year: AEW Revolution, Sunday in San Francisco + Friday Night #AEWRampage & then Countdown to Revolution TONIGHT on TNT!”
“2023 will be the biggest year yet for AEW, I have major announcements coming soon that are important to AEW & our fans!”
