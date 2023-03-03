WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tony Khan To Make "Major Announcements" For AEW Soon

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 03, 2023

"Major announcements" from Tony Khan are coming...again!

On Twitter, Tony Khan tweeted:

“This is one of the best weekends of the year: AEW Revolution, Sunday in San Francisco + Friday Night #AEWRampage & then Countdown to Revolution TONIGHT on TNT!”

“2023 will be the biggest year yet for AEW, I have major announcements coming soon that are important to AEW & our fans!”

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 03, 2023 02:08PM


Tags: #aew #tony khan

