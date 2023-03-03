WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Big match Involving Sami Zayn Announced For Tonight's WWE SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 03, 2023

WWE has announced that Sami Zayn will go up against Solo Sikoa on tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX.

WWE.com announced: 

With Roman Reigns returning to SmackDown and the threat of Sami Zayn still very much at the forefront, Solo Sokoa will surely be out to obliterate The Master Strategist from the blue band once and for all.

What does The Bloodline have in store for Zayn? If Jey Uso shows up on SmackDown, where will his allegiance be?

Don’t miss all the action of the Friday Night SmackDown, tonight at 8/7 C on FOX.

Also announced for tonight:

- Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes will appear on the show

- Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley


