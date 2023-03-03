Big match Involving Sami Zayn Announced For Tonight's WWE SmackDown

WWE has announced that Sami Zayn will go up against Solo Sikoa on tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX.

WWE.com announced:

With Roman Reigns returning to SmackDown and the threat of Sami Zayn still very much at the forefront, Solo Sokoa will surely be out to obliterate The Master Strategist from the blue band once and for all.

What does The Bloodline have in store for Zayn? If Jey Uso shows up on SmackDown, where will his allegiance be?

Also announced for tonight:

- Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes will appear on the show

- Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley