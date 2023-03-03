Ricky Starks Comments Being Backstage At WWE Royal Rumble

Ricky Starks has commented on being spotted backstage at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble despite being under contract to All Elite Wrestling.

Ricky Starks commented on the matter during an interview with Stephanie Chase on YouTube discussing his friendship with Cody Rhodes.

“It was important to me because that’s my friend. That’s a guy who has helped me out through a neck injury. That’s a guy who had helped me out through my career, even before AEW, when I was an extra at SmackDown. This guy talked to me and gave me advice when he didn’t have to. That’s what’s important.”

“I don’t give a s**t, and I want everyone who’s watching this to do this verbatim. I don’t give a s**t if there’s some tribalism from the fans. I don’t care if someone from my company or over there thinks it’s a bad look. I don’t give a f**k. That is my friend.”

“One thing about me is I’m genuinely going to be a friend no matter what, and if you ride for me, I’m gonna ride for you. So it’s important that I go there and see a guy who is ultimately on the biggest chapter of his career. It was important for me to be there because I would want the same damn thing.”