Backstage News On Vince McMahon's Involvement With WWE Creative

During the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer commented on the Brock Lesnar vs. Omos WrestleMania 39 match, which Vince McMahon is believed to be behind. Metlzer noted that officially McMahon is not directly involved with creative:

“Also announced officially was Brock Lesnar vs. Omos. This match has been subject of a ton of speculation, including from the angle where MVP spit alcohol in Lesnar’s face, with people pointing to this as a sign that Vince McMahon is involved with creative.”

“From an official standpoint, McMahon is not involved directly. Paul Levesque has said that he does listen to McMahon. But Levesque also made clear that he has the final say.”