WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Backstage News On Vince McMahon's Involvement With WWE Creative

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 03, 2023

Backstage News On Vince McMahon's Involvement With WWE Creative

During the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer commented on the Brock Lesnar vs. Omos WrestleMania 39 match, which Vince McMahon is believed to be behind. Metlzer noted that officially McMahon is not directly involved with creative:

“Also announced officially was Brock Lesnar vs. Omos. This match has been subject of a ton of speculation, including from the angle where MVP spit alcohol in Lesnar’s face, with people pointing to this as a sign that Vince McMahon is involved with creative.”

“From an official standpoint, McMahon is not involved directly. Paul Levesque has said that he does listen to McMahon. But Levesque also made clear that he has the final say.”

News On Who Steve Austin Turned Down Wrestling At WWE WrestleMania 39

As previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin was offered a WrestleMania 39 match, but he turned down the big-money offer. During [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 03, 2023 02:02PM

Source: members.f4wonline.com
Tags: #wwe #vince mcmahon

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/80897/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer