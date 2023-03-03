WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Announces Additional Dates To Live Event Schedule

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 03, 2023

WWE issued the following press release:

Tickets On Sale Next Friday, March 10

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced additional live events as part of the company’s 2023 touring schedule. Tickets go on sale next Friday, March 10.

The schedule includes:

- Friday, May 12: SmackDown®– Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tenn.
- Saturday, May 13: WWE Supershow –James Brown Arena in Augusta, Ga.
- Sunday, May 14: WWE Supershow – North Charleston Coliseum in North Charleston, S.C.
- Monday, May 15: Raw®– Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C.
- Friday, May 19: SmackDown – Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, S.C.
- Saturday, May 20: WWE Supershow – Crown Coliseum in Fayetteville, N.C.
- Sunday, May 21: WWE Supershow – Hampton Coliseum in Hampton, Va.
- Monday, May 29: Raw – MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y.
- Friday, June 2: SmackDown – Mohegan Sun Arena @ Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, Pa.
- Monday, June 5: Raw – XL Center in Hartford, Conn.
- Monday, June 19: Raw – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

 
About WWE
WWE, a publicly traded company (NYSE: WWE), is an integrated media organization and recognized leader in global entertainment. The Company consists of a portfolio of businesses that create and deliver original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family-friendly entertainment on its television programming, premium live events, digital media and publishing platforms. WWE’s TV-PG programming can be seen in more than 1 billion homes worldwide in 25 languages through world-class distribution partners including NBCUniversal, FOX, BT Sport, Sony India and Rogers. The award-winning WWE Network includes all premium live events, scheduled programming and a massive video-on-demand library and is currently available in more than 180 countries. In the United States, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock, is the exclusive home to WWE Network.


