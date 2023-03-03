WWE issued the following press release:

WWE® Announces Additional Dates to Live Event Schedule

Tickets On Sale Next Friday, March 10

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced additional live events as part of the company’s 2023 touring schedule. Tickets go on sale next Friday, March 10.

The schedule includes:

- Friday, May 12: SmackDown®– Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tenn.

- Saturday, May 13: WWE Supershow –James Brown Arena in Augusta, Ga.

- Sunday, May 14: WWE Supershow – North Charleston Coliseum in North Charleston, S.C.

- Monday, May 15: Raw®– Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C.

- Friday, May 19: SmackDown – Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, S.C.

- Saturday, May 20: WWE Supershow – Crown Coliseum in Fayetteville, N.C.

- Sunday, May 21: WWE Supershow – Hampton Coliseum in Hampton, Va.

- Monday, May 29: Raw – MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y.

- Friday, June 2: SmackDown – Mohegan Sun Arena @ Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, Pa.

- Monday, June 5: Raw – XL Center in Hartford, Conn.

- Monday, June 19: Raw – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio



