Tony Khan Comments On Eddie Kingston "Quitting" AEW

Tony Khan addressed Eddie Kingston’s AEW status during the AEW Revolution media call today. Khan said of Kingston:

“I have talked to Eddie since [Wednesday], and I would encourage people to stay tuned to pro wrestling. Stay tuned to AEW and other forms of pro wrestling.”

“Of course, there are a lot of exciting things happening in the sport, in AEW, and also out metaverse of pro wrestling, including New Japan and the launch of the new Ring of Honor.”

“A lot of exciting things happening. I have had the chance to talk to Eddie about that and I say stay tuned to the wrestling business and you’ll see what happens next.”

As reported earlier, Kingston is expected to spend some time in ROH, also owned by Tony Khan.