Tony Khan Reveals Desire For New AEW Show

Tony Khan would love his brand AEW brand to have a women’s-only wrestling show. During a media call today, the AEW President explained:

“I would love to have that show be a show that gets picked up. It is an idea I had for a show and something I would love to do, All Elite Women, and that’s why I filed the trademark, I think it’s a good idea. We have a great women’s roster and I would love to utilize them as much as possible.

Anytime we can develop more programming to feature our roster, it’s something that is a great opportunity for the company and the wrestlers. In the case of the women’s locker room, there are a number of really deserving talents and people we feature on TV regularly and people I’d like to feature more.

That was the idea behind All Elite Women that’s still an idea and I think it would be a great thing if it ever gets picked up.”