Update On Jay White’s NJPW Status

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 02, 2023

There has been much speculation about NJPW star Jay White signing with WWE, with speculation we may see the Switchblade turn up at WrestleMania or RAW after WrestleMania next month in Los Angeles.

According to Wrestling’s Super J-Cast, White’s NJPW deal has now expired and he will be leaving NJPW.

Source: Super J-Cast (@thesuperjcast)
Tags: #wwe #njpw #jay white

