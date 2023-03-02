Update On Jay White’s NJPW Status

There has been much speculation about NJPW star Jay White signing with WWE, with speculation we may see the Switchblade turn up at WrestleMania or RAW after WrestleMania next month in Los Angeles.

According to Wrestling’s Super J-Cast, White’s NJPW deal has now expired and he will be leaving NJPW.

Per sources, Jay White’s contract with NJPW has expired and he is set to leave the company. — Super J-Cast (@thesuperjcast) March 2, 2023