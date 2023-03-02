AEW Has Surprising Plan In Place For Tag Team Championship

A somewhat surprising report has emerged revealing FTR are seemingly set to return and win the AEW Tag Team Champions.

The Gunns are the current tag champion although it appears they could be dropping the gold very soon. According to WRKD Wrestling who has broken some big news in recent weeks, Austin and Colten Gunn will be losing the belts to FTR if AEW sticks to their current creative plans.

The report is interesting because FTR's contract are set to expire at the end of April, so it could suggest they are going to re-sign with the promotion.

“Despite how things may seem, as of right now, FTR are still the team slated to eventually take the #AEW tag team titles off of the Gunn Club.”

Despite how things may seem, as of right now, FTR are still the team slated to eventually take the #AEW tag team titles off of the Gunn Club. — WRKD Wrestling (@WRKDWrestling) March 2, 2023