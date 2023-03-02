WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Has Surprising Plan In Place For Tag Team Championship

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 02, 2023

A somewhat surprising report has emerged revealing FTR are seemingly set to return and win the AEW Tag Team Champions. 

The Gunns are the current tag champion although it appears they could be dropping the gold very soon. According to WRKD Wrestling who has broken some big news in recent weeks, Austin and Colten Gunn will be losing the belts to FTR if AEW sticks to their current creative plans.

The report is interesting because FTR's contract are set to expire at the end of April, so it could suggest they are going to re-sign with the promotion.

“Despite how things may seem, as of right now, FTR are still the team slated to eventually take the #AEW tag team titles off of the Gunn Club.”

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 02, 2023 08:43AM


Tags: #aew #ftr

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/80885/  

