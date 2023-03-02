AEW Announces Huge Tag Team Match For Friday's AEW Rampage

During Wednesday'sAEW Dynamite, a huge Tag Team Match was confirmed for tomorrow night's AEW Rampage on TNT. It was announced that Keith Lee, who recently made his return, will team with Dustin Rhodes to battle Mogul Affiliates (Swerve Strickland and Parker Boudreaux) in a Tag Team Match.
Darkness had fallen over the city of San Francisco @RealKeithLee @dustinrhodes— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 2, 2023
It’s #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/ESA9LKe4FR
