Eddie Kingston "Quits" AEW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 02, 2023

Eddie Kingston "Quits" AEW

Following Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, Lexy Nair asked Eddie Kingston about what happened with him and Ortiz during the ladder match on the TBS broadcast.

Kingston just simply responded, "I quit AEW. Peace."

Kingston is believed to be moving over to Ring of Honor for the foreseeable to work with the talent there. He was present at the ROH TV tapings this past weekend.

