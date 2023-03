Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 01, 2023

WWE Superstar Solo Sikoa announced on Instagram that he is now married.

He posted a video from his wedding ceremony. He captioned the post, “You’re forever my blessing. I love you #MrsFatu.”

The groom's real-life brothers, WWE Superstars Jimmy and Jey Uso, were present. Jimmy's wife, Naomi, was also there.

Congratulations to the happy couple!