Fuego del Sol Reveals His Foot Injury Is Worse Than First Thought

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 01, 2023

We recently reported, Fuego del Sol is out of action with an injured foot. It was believed he would be out for 5-6 weeks with a  small fracture. However, in a new post on his Instagram, he revealed that the injury is much worse than originally thought.

Fuego revealed he fractured his foot in five places and could be out for 6-8 weeks if it heals on its own. If surgery is required he could be out of the ring for up to 3 months.

He wrote on Instagram:

“Injury Update…

With the original x-rays, last week after they confirmed the dislocation of my right foot, they believed I only had one minor fracture.

After the CT scan upon further examination, today they determined I actually fractured my foot in 5 DIFFERENT PLACES, the doctor told me that the fact I finished the match was unbelievable. Adrenaline is a hell of a drug!

Now let’s talk about the big thing, ligament damage. The orthopedic said the main ligament around my Lisfranc bone is a little displaced but not completely separated. So now I have to go see a foot specialist to determine if it needs surgery or if it can heal on its own. If it can heal on its own the recovery is 6-8 weeks because all my bones are in the right spots and the fractures just need time to heal, BUT if I need surgery it could be 3 months. So expect another update within the next week, I’m hoping for the best.

Not the news we wanted. I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t a little frustrated. Focusing on my recovery and advancing my non-physical ventures like, twitch, YouTube, tiktok, IG and content of the likes to keep me busy and my mind off this. Any love and support sent my way is appreciated immensely!”


