News Matches Announced For NWA 312 Pay-Per-View

The NWA World’s Heavyweight Title has been added upcoming NWA 312 pay-per-view.
During this week’s NWA Power episode it was revealed Chris Adonis will cash in his Champions Series title shot against NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion Tyrus at 312.
NWA 312 pay-per-view will take place on Friday, April 7 in Chicago, IL at a venue to be announced. Below is the updated card:
NWA World’s Heavyweight Title Match
Chris Adonis vs. Tyrus (c)
NWA World Women’s Title Match
La Rosa Negra vs. Kamille (c)
NWA National Heavyweight Title Match
EC3 vs. Cyon (c)
Tournament Finals to Crown the Inaugural NWA Women’s Television Title Match
TBD vs. TBD
