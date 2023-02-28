14 Matches Scheduled For Tonight’s AEW Dark

AEW Dark returns tonight on YouTube. A whopping 14 matches are will broadcast on the show. Below is the final announced lineup:
- Skye Blue vs. Dream Girl Ellie
- Adrian Alanis vs. Shane Taylor
- Top Flight, AR Fox, & Matt Sydal vs. The Trustbusters
- Willie Mack vs. Joe Keys
- Lee Moriarty vs. Vary Morales
- Orange Cassidy & Danhausen vs. The Workhorsemen
- Parker Boudreaux vs. Joe Ocasio
- Dean Alexander vs. Pretty Peter Avalon
- Capt. Shawn Dean vs. Invictus Khash
- Evil Uno vs. J. Spade
- Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh, & Jay Lethal vs. Jackson Drake, Jay Malachi, & Oliver Sawyer
- Arjun Singh vs. Blake Li
- Leila Grey vs. Sahara Seven
- Action Andretti vs. Tony Deppen
Watch #AEWDark TONIGHT at 7/6c on https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 28, 2023
•@orangecassidy @DanhausenAD v @RealJDDrake @Antnyhenry
•@theleemoriarty v @VaryMorales7
•@TheParkerB_ v @Joe__Ocasio
•@DeanAlexanderNF v @PAvalon pic.twitter.com/jnWFkYFl8j
Watch #AEWDark TONIGHT at 7/6c on https://t.co/lBSV4sbNf9!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 28, 2023
•@RealJeffJarrett @TheLethalJay @hellosatnam v @OGJayMalachi @JacksonDrake03 @theoliversawyer
•@EvilUno v J. Spade
•@ShawnDean773 v @InvictusKhash pic.twitter.com/wqVwrI8Pid
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com