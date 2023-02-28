WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
14 Matches Scheduled For Tonight’s AEW Dark

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 28, 2023

AEW Dark returns tonight on YouTube. A whopping 14 matches are will broadcast on the show. Below is the final announced lineup:

- Skye Blue vs. Dream Girl Ellie
- Adrian Alanis vs. Shane Taylor
- Top Flight, AR Fox, & Matt Sydal vs. The Trustbusters
- Willie Mack vs. Joe Keys
- Lee Moriarty vs. Vary Morales
- Orange Cassidy & Danhausen vs. The Workhorsemen
- Parker Boudreaux vs. Joe Ocasio
- Dean Alexander vs. Pretty Peter Avalon
- Capt. Shawn Dean vs. Invictus Khash
- Evil Uno vs. J. Spade
- Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh, & Jay Lethal vs. Jackson Drake, Jay Malachi, & Oliver Sawyer
- Arjun Singh vs. Blake Li
- Leila Grey vs. Sahara Seven
- Action Andretti vs. Tony Deppen


