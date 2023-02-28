14 Matches Scheduled For Tonight’s AEW Dark

AEW Dark returns tonight on YouTube. A whopping 14 matches are will broadcast on the show. Below is the final announced lineup:

- Skye Blue vs. Dream Girl Ellie

- Adrian Alanis vs. Shane Taylor

- Top Flight, AR Fox, & Matt Sydal vs. The Trustbusters

- Willie Mack vs. Joe Keys

- Lee Moriarty vs. Vary Morales

- Orange Cassidy & Danhausen vs. The Workhorsemen

- Parker Boudreaux vs. Joe Ocasio

- Dean Alexander vs. Pretty Peter Avalon

- Capt. Shawn Dean vs. Invictus Khash

- Evil Uno vs. J. Spade

- Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh, & Jay Lethal vs. Jackson Drake, Jay Malachi, & Oliver Sawyer

- Arjun Singh vs. Blake Li

- Leila Grey vs. Sahara Seven

- Action Andretti vs. Tony Deppen