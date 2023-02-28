Kenny Omega Comments On His Pro Wrestling Future

During an interview with Renee Paquette on The Sessions, AEW star Kenny Omega was asked about his future in professional wrestling. He responded:

“Sometimes, you know, the first thing that pops into your mind, is probably how you really feel. And the first thing that came to my mind wasn’t, you know, a venue. It wasn’t a title. It wasn’t some kind of accolade.

“I feel like whatever it is that I can contribute to wrestling, I want to be able to help people in the next generation, realise the potential as quickly as possible or quicker than I was able to, if I can help give anyone advice, or to help push them into a certain direction, that can lead to something good for them career-wise, down the road. That is where I’d like to see myself. I don’t feel like I have too many goals or aspirations of my own anymore.”