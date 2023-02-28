WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Kenny Omega Comments On His Pro Wrestling Future

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 28, 2023

Kenny Omega Comments On His Pro Wrestling Future

During an interview with Renee Paquette on The Sessions, AEW star Kenny Omega was asked about his future in professional wrestling. He responded: 

“Sometimes, you know, the first thing that pops into your mind, is probably how you really feel. And the first thing that came to my mind wasn’t, you know, a venue. It wasn’t a title. It wasn’t some kind of accolade.

“I feel like whatever it is that I can contribute to wrestling, I want to be able to help people in the next generation, realise the potential as quickly as possible or quicker than I was able to, if I can help give anyone advice, or to help push them into a certain direction, that can lead to something good for them career-wise, down the road. That is where I’d like to see myself. I don’t feel like I have too many goals or aspirations of my own anymore.”

Tags: #aew #kenny omega

