Chris Jericho Doesn't See Himself Returning To WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 28, 2023

During an interview with the Daily Star, Jericho was asked if he could see himself returning to WWE one and according to the AEW it’s not something that he thinks will happen.

“I don’t see why it wouldn’t be. I don’t hold a torch for WWE. To me, that’s not ‘the place to be.’ AEW is the place to be. It really is. I’ve been in WWE. I know how it works. They work that way, I don’t care if Vince is there, Hunter is there, or whoever is there. They have a way of doing things, and I was there for 20 years and was pretty good at it. I like the way we do things at AEW better… so I don’t know why I wouldn’t want to finish my career in AEW.”

Tags: #wwe #aew #chris jericho

