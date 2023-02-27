WWE RAW Results (2/27/2023)

The following results are courtesy of our friend Matt Boone of Rajah.com:

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS (2/27/2023)

This week's show kicks off with the same "WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together." opening signature narrated by John Cena that kicks off the program each-and-every week.

Lita, Becky Lynch Arrive

From there, we shoot to "earlier today" footage of WWE Hall of Fame legend Lita and "The Man" Becky Lynch arriving to the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, MI. for their shot at the WWE Women's Tag-Team Championships tonight when they square off against reigning title-holders, Damage CTRL (Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai).

A Look At The Latest Sami Zayn, Bloodline Happenings

Now we shoot to an elaborate video package that looks back at the recent happenings involving Sami Zayn and The Bloodline. After it wraps up, we shoot LIVE inside Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, MI. with our first glimpse being the WrestleMania Goes Hollywood sign hanging in the rafters.

Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa Kick Off This Week's Show

Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves welcome us to the show, as the Road to WrestleMania Goes Hollywood continues tonight. From there, we hear familiar sounds of the theme of The Bloodline's own Jimmy Uso, who emerges from the back along with Solo Sikoa. The two head down to the ring to kick off this week's show.

"Grand Rapids ... The Bloodline is now in your city!" opens Uso. He says he knows what we're thinking -- that there's problems in The Bloodline. He says from outside looking in, it might look that way, but reminds everyone that family fights all the time.

The fans start chanting for Sami Zayn, which prompts Uso to bring up his name. He then goes on a tirade about the many Superstars who thought there was issues within The Bloodline when they tried taking them on in the past, only to find out they were sorely mistaken.

Jimmy Uso then brings up Cody Rhodes and asks the fans if they think things will be any different when "The American Nightmare" squares off against "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania Goes Hollywood, to which they cheer. He says it won't and laughs.

He mentions that The Bloodline leader will be returning in-person during this week's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown. As he continues to talk, he is interrupted by the theme music of The Street Profits.

On that note, out comes Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins with microphones in-hand. They joke about seeing The Bloodline in the ring. As they continue to taunt Uso and Sikoa, they make their way closer and closer to the ring. They joke about wondering where Jey Uso is, and pretend to scan the crowd looking for him.

They enter the ring and continue talking, but are interrupted by Jimmy Uso, who says, "You guys sure are doing a lot of talking for someone who already got bodied by The Bloodline!" Ford and Dawkins conclude by simultaneously emphatically stating, "We want the smoke!"

As soon as they finish saying that, they blast Uso and Sikoa with stereo shots to the jaw -- and the fight is on! The four men brawl, with The Street Profits getting the better of the exchange.

The Street Profits vs. Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa

Uso and Sikoa roll out to the floor at ringside and re-group as Corey Graves informs us that the four men will collide in their scheduled tag-team match when we return. On that note, we head to a commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see Uso and Dawkins kicking things off for their respective teams, as the bell sounds to officially get our first match of the evening off-and-running. We see Dawkins attacking Uso with some good strikes in the corner early on, but within seconds Uso turns the tables on him and then tags in Solo Sikoa.

Sikoa hits the ring and picks up where Uso left off, taking it to Dawkins until he counters with a nice drop-kick and buys himself some time. He then makes the tag to bring in Montez Ford and the two hit double drop-kicks. Ford then goes to work on Sikoa, who eventually muscles him into his team's corner, where he tags Uso back in.

Uso works over Montez in the corner and then hits a big slam for a near fall attempt. As he continues his attack on Ford, we see split-screen footage of Montez Ford's insane Spiderman-style hanging-upside-down splash off the Chamber at the WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 premium live event earlier this month in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

We see Ford fight his way back into the offensive driver's seat, taking it to Uso and then bringing the action into The Street Profits' corner, where he tags Dawkins back in. Dawkins uses his size and strength advantage to wear down Uso, controlling the action for a couple of minutes before Uso finally tags Sikoa back in.

As soon as Sikoa re-enters the ring as the legal man, he bounces off the ropes and blasts Dawkins, turning him inside-out and then letting out a war-cry as the crowd reacts. On that note, Corey Graves talks us into a mid-match commercial break as the match continues.

When we return from the break, we see Sikoa still very much in a firm control of the offense in the match, dominating Dawkins. He tags in Uso, who does more of the same until finally Dawkins makes the much-needed tag to the fresher member of The Street Profits.

Montez Ford enters the ring off the hot tag and pops the crowd with fast-paced, high-risk offense that sees him taking out Uso and Sikoa by himself and nearly finishing this one off with a close pin attempt. As the action continues, Dawkins tags back in, as does Sikoa, who ultimately caps off an offensive shift in momentum with a Samoan Spike for the pin fall victory.

Winners: Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa

The Bloodline Attack Montez Ford, Kevin Owens Makes Save

Once the match wraps up, we see Solo Sikoa immediately continue his assault on The Street Profits. He heads outside the ring and grabs a steel chair from the ringside area before re-entering the squared circle with evil, violent intentions.

The Bloodline member heads over and grabs a lifeless Montez Ford and puts his head through the steel folding chair as he lays slumped over in the corner of the ring.

Sikoa backs up to the opposite corner and lets out a war-cry before hopping and sprinting to the opposing corner, but before he can do anything, he is cut-off by Kevin Owens, who comes out of nowhere and blasts him with a super-kick that knocks him senseless.

"The Prize-Fighter" follows that up by catching an oncoming Jimmy Uso with a boot to the gut and a Stunner. He rolls out of the ring as the crowd goes nuts and backs up the entrance aisle to end the post-match scene.

Brock Lesnar Accepts Omos' WrestleMania Challenge, F-5's MVP

After this, we see footage of MVP and Omos' challenge issued to Brock Lesnar for a showdown between the two massive giants at WrestleMania Goes Hollywood from last week's show. We then head to another commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see the ring decked out with a set -- couches, chairs, carpet, etc. With that in mind, the familiar sounds of Brock Lesnar's theme music plays and out comes "The Beast Incarnate" himself to a big pop from the Grand Rapids crowd.

Lesnar settles in the ring and is joined by MVP. The two take a seat on the couches and begin talking about the challenge that MVP laid out to Brock Lesnar on last week's show for a match between Lesnar and Omos at WrestleMania Goes Hollywood.

Following the initial playful back-and-forth, we hear Lesnar tell MVP to sell him on why he should take a fight against Omos at WrestleMania Goes Hollywood. MVP goes on to do exactly that, during which claiming that Lesnar can't F-5 a 7'3'' man like he can everyone else.

The two start getting along, as Lesnar decides to accept the challenge. He stands up and says he wants to take a celebratory drink with MVP and shake his hand. Eventually we see Lesnar yank MVP up and blast him with an F-5.

His theme plays again and he exits the ring as Corey Graves hypes "The Clash of Titans at The Showcase of The Immortals" between Brock Lesnar and Omos at WrestleMania Goes Hollywood.

Cathy Kelley Talks To Lita & Becky Lynch About Tonight's Main Event

From there, the Raw commentators send things backstage where Cathy Kelley is standing by in the interview zone with Lita and Becky Lynch. The crowd pops big seeing them on the screen inside the Van Andel Arena.

Lita is asked why she is returning to the ring again and what this match means to her tonight. She says it's a bucket list item she wants to achieve. Becky Lynch is asked next and she admits that this is a bucket list item for her as well.

The two talk confidently about their chances of capturing the WWE Women's Tag-Team Championships from the Damage CTRL duo of Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai in tonight's main event as the interview segment wraps up.

Cody Rhodes vs. Chad Gable

Now we see Cody Rhodes in his ring gear with his entrance jacket on walking through the hallways backstage. He is heading towards the entrance to the ring as Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick inform us that "The American Nightmare" will be in action when we return.

On that note, we head to a pre-match commercial break. When we return, we immediately hear the sounds of the official theme song of Cody Rhodes and out comes one-half of the main event of WrestleMania Goes Hollywood, the challenger for Undisputed WWE Universal Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns on "The Grandest Stage of Them All."

After Rhodes settles inside the ring, his entrance tune fades down. We then hear a loud "SHUSH!" and the theme for Alpha Academy hits. Out comes Chad Gable accompanied by his tag-team partner Otis. Gable settles in the ring for this scheduled one-on-one showdown with Rhodes.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with our next match of the evening here on Raw. Rhodes and Gable tie-up and Gable starts to out-wrestle Rhodes, taking the number one contender to the title down to the mat and controlling him coming out of the gate.

Rhodes starts to fight his way back into competitive form but is then blasted with a big right hand from Gable. Rhodes counters with a move of his own, but Gable counters the counter and gets Cody in an ankle lock. Rhodes quickly escapes the dangerous submission attempt and the action continues.

We see Cody and Gable head to the top-rope together. Cody ends up hooking Gable and hoisting him high over-head as the two sail down backwards, with Rhodes successfully connecting with a beautiful inverted super-plex. Gable rolls out to the floor as we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

As we settle back in from the break, we see Cody fighting his way back into the offensive driver's seat. The action spills out to the ringside area, where Otis nearly gets involved until Cody points out a pretty girl in the crowd and distracts him long enough to get back in the ring and connect with his Cody Cutter and Cross-Rhodes for the pin fall victory.

Winner: Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes Will Be On SmackDown This Week

From there, "The American Nightmare" remains in the ring as his theme music plays. The music dies down and Cody begins to speak. He brings up how "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns is scheduled to finally appear on WWE Friday Night SmackDown this week.

Not only will this week's SmackDown be the first time since the WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 premium live event where Roman Reigns successfully retained his Undisputed WWE Universal Heavyweight Championship against Sami Zayn in his hometown that he appears, but it will also feature an appearance by Raw's own Cody Rhodes, as "The American Nightmare" announces he too will be on SmackDown this coming Friday night.

Byron Saxton Cuts Off Baron Corbin To Talk To Kevin Owens

We shoot backstage where Byron Saxton is standing by with Baron Corbin. He asks him about last week but as he goes to give his answer, Saxton apologizes to him and says he must cut the interview short. Corbin is outraged and saying, "Again?!"

Saxton walks over and stops Kevin Owens, whom he notices in the background. He asks him if he's worried about repercussions for his actions against Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa earlier in the show.

Owens says they and The Bloodline should be the ones who are worried. He walks off to end the quick backstage segment. On that note, we see a WrestleMania Goes Hollywood movie parody promotional trailer and then we head to another commercial break.

The Judgment Day Talk WrestleMania Business For The Group

When we return from the break, we see The Judgment Day backstage. Damian Priest introduces the group and then Dominik Mysterio talks as highlights are shown of his involvement in the Rey Mysterio match from last week's SmackDown.

He sends a message to Rey Mysterio ahead of this week's show and then Rhea Ripley takes over. We see highlights of her face-off with "The Queen" on last week's SmackDown to promote their showdown for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania Goes Hollywood.

"Mami" claims she saw fear in the eyes of Charlotte and says she also saw acceptance in her fate -- which is at WrestleMania, Rhea Ripley is walking out as the new SmackDown Women's Champion.

Finally, we hear from Finn Balor as highlights are shown of he and Ripley's battle against Edge and Beth Phoenix at Elimination Chamber. Balor tells Edge this isn't over just because Edge says it is. He says Edge is playing checkers, but he is playing chess -- and there is still one more move. He says if Edge accepts his challenge, he ends this at WrestleMania -- checkmate.

Otis Approached By Maximum Male Models Again

Otis is approached by the Maximum Male Models and is propositioned about a match later tonight. Otis likes the idea and runs off to find Adam Pearce to try and get himself a match later tonight. On that note, the brief backstage segment ends.

Asuka vs. Carmella

Now we head back inside the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, MI. where the familiar sounds of the entrance theme song for Asuka plays as the crowd reacts. "The Empress of Tomorrow" settles inside the ring as we head to a pre-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see Asuka in the ring as the theme for Carmella hits and she moonwalks her way out and heads to the ring for this scheduled one-on-one showdown in the Raw women's division.

Both women are in the ring and the bell sounds to officially get this one off-and-running as Graves scolds Patrick for "never allowing him the chance to talk" when his wife makes her way out every week.

We see Asuka dominating things pretty convincingly early on, but Carmella starts to fight her way into the match just as we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

As we settle back in from the break, Patrick informs us that it has been all-Carmella in the offensive driver's seat, dominating Asuka throughout the duration of the break. Corey Graves asks him to repeat it a few times because of how good it sounds.

Carmella controls Asuka on the mat but "The Empress of Tomorrow" finally starts to show signs of life. She works her way back to her feet, escapes Carmella's clutches and starts blasting her with big kicks. The action spills out to the floor where Asuka smashes Carmella in the grill with a sliding knee.

Back in the ring, Asuka heads to the top-rope as Carmella is re-entering the squared circle as well. She goes to leap off but lands right into a super-kick from Carmella, who immediately goes for the follow-up pin attempt, only to get a count of two.

The match continues with Carmella again controlling things. Asuka surprises her with a roll-up pin attempt but Carmella escapes and goes back to work on the woman who will challenge Bianca Belair for the Raw Women's Championship at WrestleMania Goes Hollywood. Out of nowhere, however, Asuka counters and sinks in her Asuka Lock submission for the victory.

Winner: Asuka

Asuka Calls Out Bianca Belair

Once the match wraps up, Asuka gets on the microphone and her music fades down. She yells in broken English, calling out Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair to come to the ring right now.

With that said, the theme song for "The EST of WWE" plays and out she comes to a nice pop from the fans in Grand Rapids. Belair reacts to Asuka's call-out face-to-face, but as she does, she is attacked from behind by Carmella. The post-match scene ends on that note.

Piper Niven vs. Candice LeRae

The Raw commentary duo of Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves run down some new additions to the official lineup for WrestleMania Goes Hollywood and then we return inside the Van Andel Arena, where we get ready for our next match of the evening.

On that note, the theme song for Piper Niven plays and the WWE Superstar formerly known as Doudrop makes her way down to the ring for advertised singles action in the women's division. As she settles into the ring, we head to a pre-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see Candice LeRae make her way out from the back and head down to the ring. The two stare each other down from their respective corners and then the bell sounds to officially get this one off-and-running.

Early on, Candice LeRae holds her own against the bigger, stronger Niven. This doesn't last for long, however, as Niven ends up taking over and settling into a lengthy offensive lead.

Nikki Cross ends up making her way down to the ringside area and in doing so, provides enough of a distraction to Niven that when she rolls back in the ring, LeRae is able to sneak in the pin fall victory.

Winner: Candice LeRae

Johnny Gargano Confronted By The Judgment Day

Now we shoot backstage where Byron Saxton is standing by with someone who knows Candice LeRae well, none other than Johnny Gargano. Gargano mentions that he of course knows LeRae well because they're married.

Gargano mentions being proud of LeRae for her impressive victory over Niven moments ago and then shifts gears to his own scheduled match tonight. As he continues to talk, he is approached by The Judgment Day. The two sides exchange words and things close with Gargano and Balor saying they will see each other next week.

WrestleMania Goes Hollywood Edition Of Miz TV

We head back inside the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, MI. where the familiar sounds of The Miz's theme music plays as the crowd reacts. "The Most Must-See WWE Superstar" makes his way out and heads to the ring for his scheduled WrestleMania Goes Hollywood edition of Miz TV.

As The Miz heads to the ring, we head to another commercial break. When we return, he talks about his hot wife, which is how he describes her, Maryse, surprising him with exciting news in a gold envelope on last week's show.

He goes on to mention how he will unveil the news in a moment and then begins hyping WrestleMania Goes Hollywood coming up soon. He then welcomes his special guest for this WrestleMania Goes Hollywood edition of Miz TV, whom he says will also be the official host of WrestleMania.

On that note, we hear a drum roll and then a WrestleMania Goes Hollywood host graphic flashes across the big screen and reveals that it will be The Miz himself serving as the official host on "The Grandest Stage of Them All" this year.

As The Miz continues to talk, he is interrupted as we hear, "BURN IT DOWN!" On that note, Seth "Freakin'" Rollins emerges and makes his way to the ring as the fans sing along with his catchy entrance tune.

He enters the ring and talks with The Miz and eventually gets under his skin for once again interrupting him and stealing his moment. Miz ends up going too far with his reaction, however, as he ends up getting flat-lined by a flying knee from Seth Rollins.

Seth Rollins then takes the cell phone out of The Miz's pocket and calls Logan Paul live on the air in the ring. The phone rings and Rollins stalls as he waits for Logan to answer or decline the call. Logan answers and immediately says, "Miz quit calling me!"

This leads to Seth Rollins and the crowd laughing before Rollins informs Logan Paul that he is speaking with Seth "Freakin'" Rollins. He mentions The Miz being laid out at the moment and then takes some shots at Logan Paul's brother Jake Paul for losing to Tyson Fury's brother Tommy Fury this past Sunday in their boxing match in Saudi Arabia.

Finally, the segment ends with Logan Paul agreeing to meet Seth Rollins face-to-face in the ring on next week's Raw. Logan tells Rollins he doesn't think he will talk the same amount of smack with him standing in front of him.

Bayley Talks To Damage CTRL Ahead Of Tonight's Main Event

Now we shoot backstage where after a brief segment with all three members of Damage CTRL, which saw Bayley talking with Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai ahead of their defense of their WWE Women's Tag-Team Championships against Lita and Becky Lynch tonight, we move to an interview segment.

Austin Theory Confirms Face-Off With John Cena Next Week In Boston

Austin Theory is interviewed and the WWE United States Champion talks about feeling slighted that there is little-to-no talk about him heading into this year's two-night premium live event on "The Grandest Stage of Them All" at WrestleMania Goes Hollywood.

Theory ends up revealing that he will be going face-to-face with WWE legend John Cena on next week's Raw, when the show comes to Cena's hometown of Boston. The segment ends on that note.

Bobby Lashley vs. Elias

Now we head back inside the Grand Rapids venue where the familiar sounds of Bobby Lashley's theme music hits. Out comes "The All Mighty" to the ring for his scheduled one-on-one showdown with Elias.

Before the match gets underway, we head to a pre-match commercial break as Lashley is still finishing up his entrance. When we return, we see Lashley in the ring and then a split-screen shows up and we hear the Firefly Fun House theme and see the accompanying graphic.

It turns out it is highlights of Bray Wyatt talking last week over footage of Lashley from the previous week about "The All Mighty" saying he refuses to be disrespected anymore by Bray Wyatt specifically.

After that, we see the tale of the tape for this Bobby Lashley vs. Elias showdown and then the bell sounds to officially get this one off-and-running. As Lashley dominates the early action, we see shots of Rick Boogs backstage with a notepad and pencil taking notes.

Lashley beats down Elias on the floor and then brings the action back into the ring where he blasts him with a Spear and then sinks in his Hurt Lock submission finisher for the easy submission victory in this quick squash match.

Winner: Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley Sends A Message To Bray Wyatt

Once the match wraps up, Bobby Lashley jumps on the microphone and mentions being in a bad mood. He says he owned Brock Lesnar at Elimination Chamber but instead of getting the victory via submission courtesy of his Hurt Lock like he should have, "The Beast Incarnate" had to resort to a low blow to get out of it, giving him the victory by disqualification instead.

Lashley goes on to bring up the recent disrespect aimed at him by Bray Wyatt. He says he doesn't play little kid games because he is "The All Mighty." He closes by sending a warning to "The Eater of Worlds," telling Wyatt, "Bray Wyatt ... keep my name out of your mouth, or I will hurt you."

As Lashley exits the ring and heads to the back, he stops as we see something cut-in on the big screen. It is Bray Wyatt with one of his puppets and some imagery of Bobby Lashley working out. Wyatt acts like a fitness trainer in sarcastic fashion and then an evil looking version of Wyatt cuts in and yells, "RUN!"

Chelsea Green, Carmella Approach Adam Pearce

We shoot backstage where Adam Pearce is dealing with drama from Carmella and Chelsea Green until he can't take it anymore and walks off to handle other pressing business. Carmella and Chelsea Green seem to get along and continue chatting after he leaves.

Otis vs. Johnny Gargano

After that, we head back inside the Van Andel Arena where the theme for Alpha Academy plays and out comes Otis. Accompanying Otis as he heads to the ring is the Maximum Male Model group.

As Otis finishes up his walk to the ring for our next match of the evening, we head to a pre-match commercial break. When we return from the break, we see Otis still wrapping up his entrance.

From there, the entrance tune for his opponent plays and out comes Johnny Gargano to a good pop from the crowd. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one.

We see some good back-and-forth action in the ring early on, but then the match spills out to the floor where things get interesting, Otis is distracted by another pretty lady and this allows things to fall apart for him.

As the Maximum Male Models try and get involved at ringside, we see Dexter Lumis grab them from behind from the front row. After that, Gargano hits a big shot on Otis and then hits a springboard DDT on the way back into the ring. He follows up with a cover and scores the pin fall victory.

Winner: Johnny Gargano

Cathy Kelley Talks To "The Wise Man" Paul Heyman

Once the match wraps up, Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick show us footage from earlier tonight where Cody Rhodes announces that not only Roman Reigns, but he too will be appearing on Friday Night SmackDown later this week.

After that, we shoot backstage where Cathy Kelley informs us that she is standing by waiting for a word from "The Wise Man" of The Bloodline, Paul Heyman. With that said, Heyman approaches and the two begin talking.

Kelley asks Heyman for his thoughts on Cody's announcement earlier. Heyman mentions how Cody will be trying to confront Roman Reigns, but Kelley points out that Cody only said he "would be there too."

Paul Heyman reacts to that and then closes out the quick interview segment. We then see a graphic promoting our main event of the evening for the WWE Women's Tag-Team Championships between current title-holders, Damage CTRL duo Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai, and the challenging team of Lita and Becky Lynch.

WWE Women's Tag-Team Championships

Iyo Sky & Dakota Kai (C) vs. Lita & Becky Lynch

From there, we head to another commercial break. When we return, we see Lita and Becky Lynch warming up and stretching backstage before our headline attraction of the evening. We shoot to another locker room and see much of the same from Damage CTRL.

Now we shoot to the commentary table where Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick begin to deliver some more hype for WrestleMania Goes Hollywood. On that note, we see footage from earlier of Brock Lesnar accepting Omos' challenge for a WrestleMania showdown and then F-5'ing MVP for spitting a drink in his face.

Now we return inside the Van Andel Arena where the commentary duo announces matches for next week's Raw before hyping up our women's tag title main event. With that said, we head to a pre-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see the challenging team of Lita and Becky Lynch make their way down to the squared circle to a massive reaction from the Grand Rapids fans. They settle inside and await the arrival of the champs.

The theme for Damage CTRL now plays and out comes Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai accompanied by Bayley. Both teams are in the ring and ready to rock. The bell sounds and the ring announcer handles the final pre-match formal ring introductions for this championship contest.

Now the bell sounds again and we're officially off-and-running with our main event and final match of the evening here on Raw. Sky and Lynch kick things off for their respective teams. After some initial action, we see Lita tag in and she gets in some offense for the first time in a while inside a WWE ring.

Things are going well for the challengers thus far. We see Lita and Lynch utilizing quick tags to keep a fresh person on the softened up Damage CTRL member at all times. We see Sky and Kai in the same corner and Lynch and Lita hit a splash on the both of them. They each do the ten punch spot as the fans count along with each shot that lands.

Lita heads to the top-rope but Iyo Sky rolls out to the floor and re-groups with Dakota Kai. Lynch then hits a cannonbell senton off the ring apron and takes them both out. On that note, we head to a mid-match commercial break as the main event continues.

When we return from the break, we see Becky Lynch dominating the action as the crowd cheers her on. Lynch ends up hitting a double DDT on Sky and Kai for a close near fall. Lynch looks to lock her Dis Arm Her submission on Kai but Kai fights it well. Sky ends up interfering, drop-kicking Lynch to break things up and sending "The Man" out to the floor.

After a big spot on the floor, the action returns to the ring where Lynch gets double-teamed by Sky and Kai, as Damage CTRL are now back in a comfortable offensive lead. We see Bayley try and throw one of the titles in the ring to be used as a weapon.

The referee sees it and throws it back out. As he's doing that, Bayley runs around the ring and yanks Lita off the ring apron just as Lynch was looking to make the tag. As Bayley continues to get involved too much for comfort at ringside, we hear the familiar sounds of the theme song of WWE Hall of Fame legend Trish Stratus.

Trish Stratus runs down to the ring to a huge pop and hits a Lou Thesz press on Bayley on the floor as the crowd roars. She beats down Bayley and then the momentum starts to shift in the ring as Lynch finally makes the much-needed tag to Lita. Lita beats down Sky and goes for a couple of close near fall attempts.

Lita hits a Twist of Fate and goes to the top-rope looking to finish this one off with her iconic moonsault. We see Bayley try and get involved but Trish Stratus takes her out. Dakota Kai tries too, but Lynch stops her. Lita leaps off and connects with the moonsault and scores the pin fall victory.

We have new WWE Women's Tag-Team Champions! As the new champs celebrate with the legendary Trish Stratus, this week's show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winners and NEW WWE Women's Tag-Team Champions: Lita & Becky Lynch