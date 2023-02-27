WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Vickie Guerrero Reportedly Departing AEW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 27, 2023

Vickie Guerrero has reportedly departed All Elite Wrestling. 

Guerrero and AEW have decided not to come to terms on a new deal with her current seeing her under contract until July, according to a report from Fightful Select.

Vickie has been talking about a "new journey" with "new opportunities" coming on social media, so it would seem she is done with pro wrestling at least for now.

She had been managing Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir in recent months.

Mark Henry Would Bring Back CM Punk If He Was In Charge Of AEW

During the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry commented on if former AEW World Champion CM Punk should be brought back to AEW. [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 27, 2023 01:52PM

Source: Fightful Select
Tags: #aew #vickie guerrero

