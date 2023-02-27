Vickie Guerrero Reportedly Departing AEW

Vickie Guerrero has reportedly departed All Elite Wrestling.

Guerrero and AEW have decided not to come to terms on a new deal with her current seeing her under contract until July, according to a report from Fightful Select.

Vickie has been talking about a "new journey" with "new opportunities" coming on social media, so it would seem she is done with pro wrestling at least for now.

She had been managing Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir in recent months.