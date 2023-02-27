Superstar Billy Graham Is Now Battling COVID-19 In Hospital

As reportedly reported, WWE Hall of Famer Superstar Billy Graham is in the hospital dealing with a number of health issues, and now it has been revealed he has COVID-19.

The health update was revealed on his Facebook page and also reveal his wife Valerie has COVID meaning they are unable to see each other and his wife can't work.

“The latest update from Wayne’s wife Valerie is rather dire. In addition to Wayne’s ongoing medical issues, resulting in them spending 200 dollars a day out of pocket for his care at a rehab hospital, they both now also have covid!

Valerie has used up all her sick and personal time at her job and is no longer getting a paycheck while she is out with covid. In addition, she cannot visit Wayne due to having covid, and is having difficulty getting any updates on his condition. They are facing serious issues.

Please pray for them both. It is much appreciated. If anyone can donate any amount, it would be tremendously appreciated at this critical time.”

WNS wishes both all the very best in their recovery.

You can donate to a GoFundMe here.



