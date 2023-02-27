Tony Schiavone Comments On AEW Rampage Being Compared To WCW Thunder

Former WCW announcer and current AEW announcer Tony Schiavone addressed AEW Rampage being compared to WCW Thunder on his latest podcast. He said:

“‘Thunder’ we didn’t want to do, ‘Rampage’ we do want to do. ‘Rampage’ is important for us because we have such a big roster and not everybody gets TV time. Back then, we didn’t need it. We had a three-hour show. It’s just too much. Right now we’re doing three hours of TV and two of it live.”