Tony Schiavone Comments On AEW Rampage Being Compared To WCW Thunder

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 27, 2023

Former WCW announcer and current AEW announcer Tony Schiavone addressed AEW Rampage being compared to WCW Thunder on his latest podcast. He said:

“‘Thunder’ we didn’t want to do, ‘Rampage’ we do want to do. ‘Rampage’ is important for us because we have such a big roster and not everybody gets TV time. Back then, we didn’t need it. We had a three-hour show. It’s just too much. Right now we’re doing three hours of TV and two of it live.” 

Source: WrestlingInc.com
