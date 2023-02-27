Chris Jericho Comments On AEW Coming To London

During an interview with Daily Star, Chris Jericho commented on AEW coming to the United Kingdom, revealing there were plans to do so before the global COVID-19 pandemic:
“Working with Tony Khan and the Khan family, they have a lot of inroads. Owning Fulham in London probably helped us get on ITV in a very good spot. I think Chris Jericho being involved definitely helps, and probably helps in Canada, too, where we do huge numbers.
“Had there not been a worldwide pandemic, we probably would’ve come to London. I know at one point there was a plan to go in the summer of 2020. In the meantime, the ratings have done so well, and I think it’s because we put on a very exciting show. I can’t wait to go to England for the first time and if we go to Craven Cottage I bet you we’ll sell it out in an hour. We just have that buzz going to places for the first time.”
AEW held an AEW Dark taping earlier today from Universal Studio in Orlando, Florida.
