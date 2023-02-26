SPOILERS: All The Wrestling From IMPACT Wrestling TV Tapings From 2/25

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

The following are spoilers from Saturday’s IMPACT Wrestling television tapings in Las Vegas, courtesy of F4WOnline.

- Bullet Club’s Chris Bey and Ace Austin cut an in-ring promo that was interrupted by Impact Tag Team Champions, the Motor City Machine Guns. The segment ended with Bey & Austin challenging Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley to a title match.

- “Speedball” Mike Bailey defeated Shane Haste

- Kenny King defeated Kevin Knight

- Mickie James cut an in-ring promo directed at Jordynne Grace but was interrupted by Gisele Shaw, who defeated Deonna Purrazzo at No Surrender. This led to Gail Kim announcing that Shaw would challenge James for the Knockouts title on the show.

- PCO vs. Trey Miguel – we don’t have a finish for this match but it may have been a no-contest as Eddie Edwards came out and hit PCO with a shovel. The segment ended with security breaking up a melee.

- Ace Austin & Chris Bey defeated The Motor City Machine Guns to win the Impact Wrestling Tag Team Championships.

- Bully Ray cut an in-ring promo directed at Tommy Dreamer, who challenged him to a “Busted Open Match” the night before during a live edition of Busted Open Radio. Bully said he’s not even sure what a Busted Open match is. This led to Director of Authority Santino Marella coming out and making a match between Bully and Bhupinder Gujjar.

- Bhupinder Gujjar defeated Bully Ray via DQ – Bully hit Gujjar with a low blow. Dreamer then came out to make the save but Masha Slamovich ran out to help Bully. This led to Mickie James coming out with a kendo stick to even up the odds. James & Dreamer vs. Bully & Masha takes place on Sunday’s television tapings.

- Sami Callihan vs. Yuya Uemura was stopped early due to injury. Uemura landed on his head after a power bomb from Callihan and had to be helped to the back. Scott D’Amore and KUSHIDA came out with a couple of EMTs. Rhyno and Dreamer also came out.

- KUSHIDA defeated Jonathan Gresham via submission

- Killer Kelly cut a promo on Taylor Wilde, who then came out to confront her. KiLynn King came out as well and hit Kelly with a chair shot, seemingly aligning with Wilde in the process, as the two walked to the back together.

- Mickie James successfully defended the Knockouts Championship against Gisele Shaw. Deonna Purrazzo came out and prevented Shaw from cheating her way to a title victory. The segment ended with Shaw and her crew staring down James and Purrazzo.

- Josh Alexander defeated KENTA – After the match, Alexander praised KENTA and said he can have a rematch anytime.