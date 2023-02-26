SPOILERS: All The Results From Sunday's AEW Dark TV Taping From Universal Studios Orlando

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
AEW held an AEW Dark taping earlier today from Universal Studio in Orlando, Florida. Below are some results with thanks to @kaden_ftw , @JJWilliamsWON, and other Twitter sources.
- Parker Boudreaux defeated Vinny Pacifico
- Peter Avalon defeated Dean Alexander
- Tony Schiavone interviewed Peter Avalon facing Chris Jericho
- Julia Hart defeated Zoe Lane
- Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh, and Jay Lethal defeated Jackson Drake, Oliver Sawyer, and Jay Malachi
- Tony Schiavone interviewed the team of Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh, and Jay Lethal
- Juice Robinson defeated Leon Ruffin
- The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds and John Silver) defeated The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum)
- Riho defeated Diamante
- Leila Grey defeated Kiera Hogan
- Action Andretti was victorious Lee Johnson
- Sonny Kiss defeated Terry Kidd
- Iron Savages (Boulder and Bronson) defeated The Wingmen (Cezar Bononi and Ryan Nemeth)
- Tony Schiavone interviewed The Iron Savages
- The Renegades (Charlette and Robyn Renegade) defeated Mafiosa and Avery Breaux
- Brian Pillman Jr and Brock Anderson defeated Moses O’Shay Edwards
- Toni Storm defeated Billie Starkz
- AR Fox defeated Nick Commoroto
- Evil Uno defeated Alexander Moss
- Skye Blue defeated Queen Aminata
- Marina Shafir defeated Steph De Lander
- Zack Clayton defeated a local wrestler
- Top Flight (Dante and Darius Martin) defeated The Skulk (Adrian Alanis and Liam Gray)
- Konosuke Takeshita defeated Cole Karter
- Brady Booker defeated Serpentico
- After the match, Lee Johnson attacked Takeshita Orange Cassidy then came out to make the save for Takeshita
The first ever AEW Womens Champion @riho_gtmv is here to face @DiamanteLAX !!! #AEWDark pic.twitter.com/cMgOz1ohDu— Kaden Lee (@kaden_ftw) February 26, 2023
Welcome to the AEW Dark Zone, @stephdelander!#AEWDark pic.twitter.com/FeWMa1kdrc— JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) February 26, 2023
The new updated AEW Dark stage is absolutely LIT. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/VREsrL1Sb2— Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 (@DrainBamager) February 26, 2023
