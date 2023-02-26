SPOILERS: All The Results From Sunday's AEW Dark TV Taping From Universal Studios Orlando

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 26, 2023

AEW held an AEW Dark taping earlier today from Universal Studio in Orlando, Florida. Below are some results with thanks to @kaden_ftw , @JJWilliamsWON, and other Twitter sources.

- Parker Boudreaux defeated Vinny Pacifico

- Peter Avalon defeated Dean Alexander

- Tony Schiavone interviewed Peter Avalon facing Chris Jericho

- Julia Hart defeated Zoe Lane

- Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh, and Jay Lethal defeated Jackson Drake, Oliver Sawyer, and Jay Malachi

- Tony Schiavone interviewed the team of Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh, and Jay Lethal

- Juice Robinson defeated Leon Ruffin

- The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds and John Silver) defeated The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum)

- Riho defeated Diamante

- Leila Grey defeated Kiera Hogan

- Action Andretti was victorious Lee Johnson

- Sonny Kiss defeated Terry Kidd

- Iron Savages (Boulder and Bronson) defeated The Wingmen (Cezar Bononi and Ryan Nemeth)

- Tony Schiavone interviewed The Iron Savages

- The Renegades (Charlette and Robyn Renegade) defeated Mafiosa and Avery Breaux

- Brian Pillman Jr and Brock Anderson defeated Moses O’Shay Edwards

- Toni Storm defeated Billie Starkz

- AR Fox defeated Nick Commoroto

- Evil Uno defeated Alexander Moss

- Skye Blue defeated Queen Aminata

- Marina Shafir defeated Steph De Lander

- Zack Clayton defeated a local wrestler

- Top Flight (Dante and Darius Martin) defeated The Skulk (Adrian Alanis and Liam Gray)

- Konosuke Takeshita defeated Cole Karter

- Brady Booker defeated Serpentico

- After the match, Lee Johnson attacked Takeshita Orange Cassidy then came out to make the save for Takeshita