WWE Looks At Referees Stoppages During Matches In Latest Top 10 Video

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 26, 2023

The latest WWE "Top 10" on YouTube features some of the most memorable times referees have made the decision to call for the bell due to one competitor being knocked out or at risk of severe injury. 

Check out the full list below:

10. Batista repeatedly powerbombs Rey Mysterio
9. Bobby Lashley injured Goldberg’s knee
8. Sheamus powerbombs Jamie Noble at ringside
7. Vader breaks Yokozuna’s leg
6. Gunther hits multiple powerbombs on Trent Seven
5. Big Show knocks out the Undertaker
4. Shayna Baszler stomps Dakota Kai’s arm
3. Brock Lesnar KOs Randy Orton
2. Kevin Owens repeatedly powerbombs Sami Zayn
1. Seth Rollins stomps The Miz three times in a row


Tags: #wwe #top 10

