AEW Star Dax Harwood Responds To Speculation He Is "Unhappy"

Over the weekend, Dax Harwood of FTR tweeted in reference to the team's AEW contracts expiring soon. Harwood said, "tell me April’s around the corner without telling me April’s around the corner" which was in response to AEW congratulating The Briscoes for winning the WON "Feud of the Year" award, but there was no FTR mention.

There was some speculation this was a shot at AEW, with some believing Harwood is unhappy about missing being missed off the tweet. He has since responded:

“Guys, real quick, I’m the happiest I’ve ever been. The ‘he’s unhappy’ narrative that’s been painted of me because I stand up for myself has always made me laugh, but today even more. I’m very appreciative of what all of you have given me & my family. Stress is down, life is good.”