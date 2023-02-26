WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Women Of Wrestling: WOW Episode 23 Now Available Online

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 26, 2023

The latest episode Women Of Wrestling: WOW has been released on the promotion's official YouTube channel, with episode #23 described as follows:

Grab some headache medicine because this week’s matches were painful! This week we have our next gauntlet qualifier match for the WOW World Championship when Wrecking Ball squares off with Leia Makoa! In the main event, Kandi Krush finally gets Chainsaw to herself when Siren and Holidead are banned from ringside! Also in action: BK Rhythm, Robbie Rocket, Vickie Lynn McCoy, Stephy Slays, and the Truckers! Check out all the action!


