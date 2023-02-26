Jim Ross Discusses Wrestlers Not Wanting To Work With Hulk Hogan In WWE

Hulk Hogan is arguably the biggest name in professional wrestling and one of the most accomplished WWE Superstars of all time, but later in his career when he returned to WWE in the early 00's a lot of wrestlers were reluctant to work with him.

During the latest episode of his Grilling JR podcast reflected on the No Way Out pay-per-view which saw The Rock defeating Hulk Hogan, JR revealed how he dealt with those in WWE who didn't want to work with Hogan. JR said:

“Well, a lot of top guys were not interested in it, because they knew that it was going to create competition for that spot, or those spots. There are not enough spots to go around to cover everybody’s bases it needs and so forth. I tell talent, I remember telling talent: ‘Why are you worried about it? He’s the older guy with multiple back surgeries, he’s very limited on what he can do physically. So I don’t understand your angst, I don’t understand your paranoia. It sounds like you’re worried about competition, right?'”

He added that he told talent to have the best match they can with Hogan if they were asked to wrestle him:

“‘And knowing your abilities, talking with talent, I don’t know what you got to worry about. Let’s go do your thing. Go do your thing and, and have the best match you can possibly have. And then stick your chest out and you walk back to the gorilla position and say something to the effect of follow that boys. Follow that.'”

“So you know, I had no issues. I just wanted whatever is gonna be good for the company to enhance my paycheck, I’m forever for it.”