WWE Files Six New Trademarks, Including Gimmick Match

WWE has applied for the trademark a number of new terms, including a new gimmick match for NXT.

The company filed for "Jailhouse Street Fight," "WWE NXT, "Royal Rumble," "Money In The Bank," "Elimination Chamber," and "Fatal 4-Way" on February 23 with The United States Patent and Trademark Office.

The Jailhouse Street Fight will be featured on NXT Roadblock soon.

Below is the filing for the Jailhouse Street Fight:

“Mark For: JAILHOUSE STREET FIGHT™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information.”