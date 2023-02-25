WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Files Six New Trademarks, Including Gimmick Match

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 25, 2023

WWE has applied for the trademark a number of new terms, including a new gimmick match for NXT.

The company filed for "Jailhouse Street Fight," "WWE NXT, "Royal Rumble," "Money In The Bank," "Elimination Chamber," and "Fatal 4-Way" on February 23 with The United States Patent and Trademark Office.

The Jailhouse Street Fight will be featured on NXT Roadblock soon.

Below is the filing for the Jailhouse Street Fight:

“Mark For: JAILHOUSE STREET FIGHT™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information.”


