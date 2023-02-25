WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Look Set To "Go Hard" Attempting To Sign AEW Stars This Year

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 25, 2023

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed WWE could become more aggressive in their attempts to sign AEW stars this year.

“It’s gonna be a real interesting year for Tony (Khan) because a lot of key deals are gonna be up this year, and WWE’s gonna go hard for almost everyone good and also there’s gonna be WWE deals up as well.”

“He needs to make the product and the perception of the product look attractive enough to where guys on the other side will go ‘you know what? they’re solid, they’re financially stable, they’re doing good, the schedules easier’ you know what I mean? But right now I don’t think perception of people in WWE is to go there.”

