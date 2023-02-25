WWE Look Set To "Go Hard" Attempting To Sign AEW Stars This Year

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed WWE could become more aggressive in their attempts to sign AEW stars this year.

“It’s gonna be a real interesting year for Tony (Khan) because a lot of key deals are gonna be up this year, and WWE’s gonna go hard for almost everyone good and also there’s gonna be WWE deals up as well.”

“He needs to make the product and the perception of the product look attractive enough to where guys on the other side will go ‘you know what? they’re solid, they’re financially stable, they’re doing good, the schedules easier’ you know what I mean? But right now I don’t think perception of people in WWE is to go there.”