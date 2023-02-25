WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Roman Reigns Makes History WWE 2K23

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 25, 2023

Roman Reigns Makes History WWE 2K23

Roman Reigns seems to be breaking records left, right, and center, and his latest one has been broken in the upcoming WWE 2K23 videogame

WWE and 2K Games announced that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will feature in the game with a 99 overall rating, which makes him the highest-rated star in the history of WWE games. The Undertaker held the previous record with a 98 overall rating in WWE SmackDown vs. RAW 2011.

WWE 2K23 is scheduled to be released on March 17 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.


Tags: #wwe #wwe games #wwe 2k23 #roman reigns

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/80811/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer