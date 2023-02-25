Roman Reigns Makes History WWE 2K23

Roman Reigns seems to be breaking records left, right, and center, and his latest one has been broken in the upcoming WWE 2K23 videogame

WWE and 2K Games announced that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will feature in the game with a 99 overall rating, which makes him the highest-rated star in the history of WWE games. The Undertaker held the previous record with a 98 overall rating in WWE SmackDown vs. RAW 2011.

WWE 2K23 is scheduled to be released on March 17 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.