Dax Harwood Would Like FTR To Wrestle Kazuchika Okada and Hiroshi Tanahashi

During the latest episode of FTR with Dax Harwood, the AEW star discussed New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s Battle in the Valley and his desire for FTR to go up against Kazuchika Okada and Hiroshi Tanahashi in the future for the IWGP Tag Team Titles.

“So Okada grabbed the mic, and he talked about their rivalry with Tanahashi and how many times they fought, and he said he thinks it’s time to make the New Japan Dream Team,” Dax Harwood said. “Okada and Tanahashi are going to gear up together. He wants them to gear up together to go for the IWGP Tag Team Championships, and I’d be remiss to say that I don’t want to be involved in that.

“That’s a tag team match that I would love to be a part of in New Japan, especially for the IWGP Tag Team Championships. To be able to call myself and Cash two-time IWGP Tag Team Champions is a dream. To have a tag team match FTR versus Okada and Tanahashi would be dream match material, I think, and that’s me patting myself on the back, but winning the IWGP Tag Team Championships from Okada and from Tanahashi would be bucket list stuff. So I’m throwing my name in the hat as well if that comes to fruition.”