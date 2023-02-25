WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Fan Speculation Suggests Bray Wyatt Will Be Joined By Former WWE Superstar

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 25, 2023

Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy are very much on the same page and there is speculation another person could be joining their bizarre world.

As previously reported, Bray Wyatt brought back the Firefly Funhouse on Friday's WWE SmackDown.

A game show took place during the segment with a voiceover saying, "Welcome everyone to America’s favorite game show, Can You Keep A Secret!" That voice is speculated by fans to be former WWE and IMPACT Wrestling star Eric Young.

Eric Young has finished his commitments with IMPACT Wrestling in December 2022 and there have been rumors since that he is returning to WWE to align with Wyatt to form a new stable. 

We'll keep you updated.

Tags: #wwe #bray wyatt #eric young

