Fan Speculation Suggests Bray Wyatt Will Be Joined By Former WWE Superstar

Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy are very much on the same page and there is speculation another person could be joining their bizarre world.

As previously reported, Bray Wyatt brought back the Firefly Funhouse on Friday's WWE SmackDown.

A game show took place during the segment with a voiceover saying, "Welcome everyone to America’s favorite game show, Can You Keep A Secret!" That voice is speculated by fans to be former WWE and IMPACT Wrestling star Eric Young.

Eric Young has finished his commitments with IMPACT Wrestling in December 2022 and there have been rumors since that he is returning to WWE to align with Wyatt to form a new stable.

