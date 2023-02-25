WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Star Was Seen Backstage At IMPACT No Surrender

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 25, 2023

Former TNT Champion and AEW star, Scorpio Sky was spotted backstage at IMPACT Wrestling No Surrender show last night, according to Fightful.

He was there as a guest with others such as Ring Of Honor wrestler Sledge, and Rancid frontman Lars Frederiksen. 

Sky has been off AEW television for a number of months and has not wrestled since he lost the TNT Championship to Wardlow on the July 6 episode of Dynamite in 2022. Sky is expected to return to AEW and this was merely a visit supporting his former SCU teammate and Frankie Kazarian.

Missed the event? Check out the results below...

All The Results From IMPACT Wrestling No Surrender 2023

The following results for IMPACT Wrestling, courtesy of IMPACTWrestling.com: Gisele Shaw w/ Jai Vidal vs Deonna Purrazzo The fight spills [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 25, 2023 07:31AM

Source: patreon.com
