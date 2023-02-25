AEW Star Was Seen Backstage At IMPACT No Surrender

Former TNT Champion and AEW star, Scorpio Sky was spotted backstage at IMPACT Wrestling No Surrender show last night, according to Fightful.
He was there as a guest with others such as Ring Of Honor wrestler Sledge, and Rancid frontman Lars Frederiksen.
Sky has been off AEW television for a number of months and has not wrestled since he lost the TNT Championship to Wardlow on the July 6 episode of Dynamite in 2022. Sky is expected to return to AEW and this was merely a visit supporting his former SCU teammate and Frankie Kazarian.
