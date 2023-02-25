Tony Khan Announces AEW Debut and Date For Face Of The Revolution Ladder Match

The Face of The Revolution ladder match has become a signature match for AEW Revolution over the past two years but the match this year has been moved to Dynamite.

AEW President Tony Khan confirmed the news on social media revealing the Face of The Revolution ladder match will take place on March 1 on Dynamite, a mere 4 days before the Revolution pay-per-view in San Francisco, California.

Khan also revealed lucha star Komander will be a part of the match in his debut.

Scorpio Sky won the match in 2021 and Wardlow in 2022.