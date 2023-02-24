WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Matt Hardy Posts Update On Brother Jeff Hardy

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 24, 2023

We reported earlier today, Jeff Hardy has been banned from driving a car for the next decade. The court case against him was closed on Thursday after he submitted a written plea of nolo contendere to all charges

On his social media, Matt Hardy posted a photo with his brother Jeff from very early in their careers with the following caption:

“Incredibly proud of my brother. For the last 9 months, he’s worked extraordinarily hard on himself. He’s in the best space I’ve seen him in for decades. I’ll always support him, believe in him & love him. I’m excited for your new lease on life & where it takes you.”


Tags: #wwe #aew #jeff hardy #matt hardy

