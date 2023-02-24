Matt Hardy Posts Update On Brother Jeff Hardy

We reported earlier today, Jeff Hardy has been banned from driving a car for the next decade. The court case against him was closed on Thursday after he submitted a written plea of nolo contendere to all charges

On his social media, Matt Hardy posted a photo with his brother Jeff from very early in their careers with the following caption:

“Incredibly proud of my brother. For the last 9 months, he’s worked extraordinarily hard on himself. He’s in the best space I’ve seen him in for decades. I’ll always support him, believe in him & love him. I’m excited for your new lease on life & where it takes you.”