WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

New Match Announced For Tonight's WWE SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 24, 2023

New Match Announced For Tonight's WWE SmackDown

WWE has announced another match for tonight’s episode of SmackDown on FOX, with a six-man tag team match set to take place from the Ford Center in Evansville, IN.

The official WWE website announced, Braun Strowman, Ricochet, and Madcap Moss will go up against Imperium.

Below is the updated card for tonight’s show from the Ford Center in Evansville, IN:

- Charlotte Flair & Rhea Ripley face-to-face

- Bray Wyatt's Firefly Funhouse segment

- Rey Mysterio vs. Karrion Kross

- Braun Strowman, Ricochet, and Madcap Moss vs. Imperium

Backstage Morale In WWE Is Reportedly "Waning' Ahead Of Potential WWE Sale

PWInsider is reporting that talent backstage as if they are walking on eggshells again following the return of Vince McMahon and that the "u [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 22, 2023 07:20AM

 


Tags: #wwe #smackdown

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/80794/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer