New Match Announced For Tonight's WWE SmackDown

WWE has announced another match for tonight’s episode of SmackDown on FOX, with a six-man tag team match set to take place from the Ford Center in Evansville, IN.

The official WWE website announced, Braun Strowman, Ricochet, and Madcap Moss will go up against Imperium.

Below is the updated card for tonight’s show from the Ford Center in Evansville, IN:

- Charlotte Flair & Rhea Ripley face-to-face

- Bray Wyatt's Firefly Funhouse segment

- Rey Mysterio vs. Karrion Kross

- Braun Strowman, Ricochet, and Madcap Moss vs. Imperium