Senior WWE Executive Fired For Violating Company Policy

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 24, 2023

Senior WWE Executive Fired For Violating Company Policy

A senior in WWE staffer has been fired for violating a company policy.

James Kimball, WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Operations & Strategy has been let go by the company due to a Human Resources violation, ending his two-year tenure with the company. 

During his time with the company, Kimble had worked on the NIL (Next In Line) program for college athletes which was introduced in December 2021. Kimble can be seen in the below video talking about NIL.

Source: Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful
