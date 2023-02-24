Update On Kenny Omega's Contractual Status With AEW

Kenny Omega to WWE has been rumored for a few weeks now but could it happen, and what is Omega's current status with AEW?
In an update on Omega’s AEW contractual status, the original expiration date of his contract was believed to have happened. Dave Meltzer of Wrestliver Observer however is reporting that AEW has opted to extend the contract, which they can do due to the time he was out injured:
“His contract does allow AEW to extend it for the time he was out injured, which has happened. He was out nine months so that would be a maximum of November but the extended time frame hasn’t been finalized as far as how long.”
Meltzer added Omega and the Young Bucks "have a good shot of sticking together" with agent Barry Bloom working with Omega and is expected also handle Th Young Bucks' contract by the end of 2023.
