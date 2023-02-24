Tony Khan Voted 2022 "Booker of the Year" By WON Readers

AEW President Tony Khan was has been voted the 2022 "Booker of the Year" by readers of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. This is the second year running Khan has won the vote.

Dave Meltzer commented:

“I usually don’t comment on this. And for the first six months of the year you can make the argument. But WWE and AEW as businesses were in the same position with one much larger but the clear-cut 1-2 in the world all year. However, it was WWE that grew all year while AEW did not do nearly as well in comparison over the last eight months.”

Do you believe Khan is deserving of this vote?