Mick Foley Comments On Stephanie McMahon Departing WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 24, 2023

During the latest episode of his Foley is Pod podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley believes Stephanie McMahon should take an extended period away from WWE to spend time with her family, and not focus, although he does believe she will be back at some stage. Foley said:

“I think it’s a good time stepping away because Triple H is back as head of creative. You’re talking about parents that are on the road a lot, working full time at a time when the girls are in their teen years.

Yeah, I think it’s a good time to step away. She’s got the rest of her life ahead of her. … My guess is that she’ll be back at some point in WWE, but if she chooses a different career path, she can do anything she puts her mind on.”

In regard to Stephanie's reputation, he said:

“I don’t know why she gets a bad rep. She’s easy to work with; she brings out the best in people she works with; she’s open to ideas; she has a work ethic that’s second to none.”

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #wwe #mick foley #stephanie mcmahon

