Buff Bagwell Hopeful About Potential Return To The Ring

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 24, 2023

Buff Bagwell Hopeful About Potential Return To The Ring

Former WCW star Buff Bagwell joined Road Dogg’s “Oh…You Didn’t Know?” podcast and revealed some positive news concerning his health.

Bagwell revealed the infection in his knee which he sustained in a car crash three years ago is looking like it is clearing up, and it might mean he will not need a rod interested into his leg. He said, I just had great, great news yesterday… If this one test comes back where there’s no infection in my knee, I’m literally a few months away from starting a journey of getting back in the ring.”

Bagwell last wrestled for WrestlePro Alaska in October last year.

#wcw #wwe #buff bagwell

