Buff Bagwell Hopeful About Potential Return To The Ring

Former WCW star Buff Bagwell joined Road Dogg’s “Oh…You Didn’t Know?” podcast and revealed some positive news concerning his health.
Bagwell revealed the infection in his knee which he sustained in a car crash three years ago is looking like it is clearing up, and it might mean he will not need a rod interested into his leg. He said, “I just had great, great news yesterday… If this one test comes back where there’s no infection in my knee, I’m literally a few months away from starting a journey of getting back in the ring.”
Bagwell last wrestled for WrestlePro Alaska in October last year.
⚡ WWE Reportedly Has Dates In Place For Backlash, King & Queen Of The Ring Events
WWE has reportedly dates in place for upcoming premium live events, WWE Backlash as well as a King & Queen Of The Ring event. Wrestleno [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 23, 2023 06:53PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com