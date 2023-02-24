WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Eric Bischoff Reveals He Struggles To Relate To Bray Wyatt

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 24, 2023

Eric Bischoff Reveals He Struggles To Relate To Bray Wyatt

During an interview on the Kick Rocks podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff revealed that although he finds the Bray Wyatt character "cool" he finds it hard to relate him. Bischoff explained:  

“That’s one of those I’m just going to watch and see where it goes.

“That’s some really bizarre stuff. The character and presentation – first of all, it’s cool as hell – but I don’t know how to relate to it.

“What do I want from that character? Do I want him to emerge as a hero? Maybe an anti-hero? Do I want him to be a bad guy?

“I don’t know what I want him to be, I’m just looking at him going, ‘Wow, that’s pretty cool.'”

#wwe #hall of fame #bray wyatt

