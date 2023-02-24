Jim Cornette Says AEW President Tony Khan Is Not That Smart

Jim Cornette recently commented on Tony Khan during his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, where he said the AEW President and CEO Tony Khan isn't that smart because he is not as manipulating as Paul Heyman. Jim Cornette said:
“I don’t think anybody is going to accuse Tony of being a crook or a manipulative, you know, like a Paul Heyman figure that’s manipulating everybody from behind the scenes for his own selfish purposes. He is not that person, he is not that smart. That’s why he is where he’s at because he came into wrestling thinking all these guys were going to be his friends because he is giving ’em jobs and everybody’s going to be happy with each other because everybody enjoys each other in the wrestling business.”
⚡ Bully Ray Believes Jon Moxley Is Bleeding "A Little Too Much"
ECW alumni Bully Ray spoke on Jon Moxley’s frequent bleeding on AEW programming during the latest episode of Busted Open Radio. Ray wh [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 24, 2023 04:54AM
