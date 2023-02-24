WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Bully Ray Believes Jon Moxley Is Bleeding "A Little Too Much"

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 24, 2023

Bully Ray Believes Jon Moxley Is Bleeding "A Little Too Much"

ECW alumni Bully Ray spoke on Jon Moxley’s frequent bleeding on AEW programming during the latest episode of Busted Open Radio. Ray who performed in a number of hardcore matches over the years believes Moxley is bleeding too much.

“I’m in agreement with a lot of people where Moxley is bleeding a little too much. And it’s a little too much cause it really doesn’t mean anything. Imagine if Jon Moxley had not bled one time in the past month. but he would have bled last night. It would have meant so much more.”

“Blood was as much a part of the company [ECW] as the great wrestling or the gratuitous violence. It seems like lately, blood has become commonplace with Jon Moxley as if Jon’s the bleeder. ‘He’s gonna bleed every night like Terry Funk or Dusty Rhodes or Abdullah The Butcher.’ I just want it to mean something. And last night if the only blood you saw was Jon Moxley’s blood spilled on the mat and on his face because ‘Hangman’ hit him with barbed wire brass knucks to set the table for what we’re gonna see in the Texas Deathmatch, then I get it. Then it means something… The blood meant less to me last night because I’ve seen it so much.”

Jeff Hardy’s DUI Case Closed, Drivers License Suspended For 10 Years

Jeff Hardy has been banned from driving a car for the next decade.  The case was closed on Thursday after he submitted a written plea o [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Feb 24, 2023 04:48AM

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #aew #jon moxley #bully ray

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/80783/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer